A construction expert on YouTube took time off to share areas in Ghana where people should not buy land with their hard-earned cash

He explained that such areas are normally unhabitable when exposed to some conditions such as heavy rainfall

Several internet users thanked him for his advance and shared their opinions in the comments section of the post

A construction expert with a YouTube channel called Africa Building Hub opened the eyes of many to the realities of buying land in Ghana. He advised Ghanaians against buying land in some areas because of the problems associated with them.

Construction expert shares areas where Ghanaians should not buy land. Photo credit: Africa Building Hub

Don't buy lands in over-priced areas like Tse Addo

One area the expert mentioned that people should avoid buying land is Tse Addo. He asserted that the location is overpriced and prone to flooding during the rainy season. He added that land in Tse Addo costs about $80,000, which is too much for a place that comes with problems.

The YouTube channel, Africa Building Hub, added that some other areas that are prone to flooding and should be avoided at all costs are Amasaman, Pokuase, Ofankor, Circle, Kaneshie, Kasoa, Industrial Area, Dzorwulu and Legon.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of areas to avoid buying land

Several netizens were inspired by the video and shared their opinions in the comments. Below are some social media reactions.

Hortense Clarkes said:

Excellent information! You can save yourself a lot of heartaches when you do proper research when buying land or a home in an area.

HER REGALNESS commented:

Just found your channel and it was very helpful, now you can list regions where the land is affordable or inexpensive for ex-pats that want to build and grow what they eat. I understand some regions are not as hot and dry. Please advise.

Research Twins added:

I used to live in Tse Addo just close to Labadi Beach. We got flooded out in 2019 and it was devastating. Thank goodness we were only renting. It didn’t rain there the flood just came in broad daylight.

