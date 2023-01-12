Millionaire businessman Clyde Atsango and his wife have given their followers a tour of their newly built multimillion mansion in Kakamega county

Atsango said it was his father who pushed him to have a home in the village despite having been born and raised in Nairobi

It took the businessman and his wife about five years to construct the house, and there are still construction works going on

Businessman Clyde Atsango Mutsotso has left internet users impressed after he and his wife Faith Atsango revealed a multimillion mansion they have been building in the village over the years.

Respect for father

Mutsotso, who owns an audit firm based in Nairobi, started the construction of the mansion in Kakamega county in 2018 and it has taken him and his wife about five years to complete it.

Taking their followers on a tour of the house, Mutotso’s wife, revealed even as the mansion appeared complete, there was still minor construction work ongoing at the servants’ quarter,

"It was not as easy and as beautiful as it looks. It has been a rollercoaster. So much has gone on, and money has been spent, struggles have ben there but we are here today," she said.

"We also want to thank God fo the chance to see this come to completion... I alo want to dedicate the project to our late father. He started the project but he is not here to see it, "she added.

According to the man of the house, it was his father, Gerald Mutsotso, who pushed him to have a house in the village despite being born and raised in Nairobi.

Out of respect, he started building the mansion. Some finer details are yet to be completed.

Starting with the exterior of the mansion, Mutsotso’s wife showed off a lush garden with a huge parking lot for their cars located next to a water supply to make it easier while wash their cars.

Two storey mansion

The servants' quarter which is still under construction will also host a Gazebo while the lighting around the residence is light-sensitive and turn on automatically when it is dark.

The mansion has a massive living from which is connected to the dining room and other spaces.

The two-story mansion has five bedrooms where, one is a guest bedroom, three for Mutsotso’s two sons and a daughter and a master bedroom which has a walk-in closet, and a bathroom they intend to put a Jacuzzi also.

The first story also has a shared glass canopy where the family can relax and enjoy a relaxed moment while the master bedroom has its private glass canopy where Mutsotso and his wife and enjoy fresh air from.

The second story has a glass gazebo. Mutsotso’s wife further revealed that they plan to have three helipads for some of their friends who prefer to fly than travel via road.

The magnificent mansion is located near river Lisuali which inspired the couple to have water fountains in their residence.

