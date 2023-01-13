Ghanaian musician and businessman Nhyiraba Kojo has recently completed the construction of his nine-bedroom mansion and it is a sight to behold

The business mogul took YouTuber Zionfelix on a tour of the property and flaunted its many impressive features

Several netizens gushed at the opulence on display at the house and took to the comments to share their thoughts

Ghanaian musician and businessman Nhyiraba Kojo showed how truly wealthy he was by flaunting his recently completed nine-bedroom mansion in Accra. He took celebrated YouTuber Zionfelix on a tour of the house and showcased its features.

Nhyiraba Kojo unveils his newly built nine-bedroom mansion. Photo credit: Zionfelix TV and nhyirabakojosika

Zionfelix posted a video of the tour on his YouTube page. According to Nhyiraba Kojo, the property took about three years to be fully completed because he had to work on other apartments in the vicinity that also belonged to him.

The footage showed the mansion's compound which had many luxury cars, an entertainment area, a swimming pool, a water fountain, a waiting area, a plush living room, an exquisite dining area, an open kitchen and several other features.

Netizens react to the video of Nhyiraba Kojo's plush mansion

Several netizens were impressed by the house and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Oboye Sikky said:

The way I like this man errrh. He’s always honest with everyone. More blessings big man ❤

ESHUN MORGAN SAMUEL commented:

He’s too humble. God bless you, sir

Carla White prayed:

Kojo, God will continue to bless you to achieve more in life ❤️❤️❤️❤️

conphy bentum added:

I have been waiting for this video for ages... finally, its worth it

