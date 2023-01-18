A TikTok user proudly flaunted her abroad-based parents' plush mansion in Ghana where they stay for a vacation anytime they visit the country

The video showed a huge two-storey building with a car parked in it and some of her family members standing on the balcony

Several netizens were impressed by the video of the house and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

A TikTok user with the handle @foreverbellaa impressed many when she proudly flaunted her abroad-based parents' magnificent property that they built in Ghana as a vacation home where they stay anytime they are in the country for holidays.

A TikToker flaunts her parents' vacation home in Ghana. Photo credit: @foreverbellaa

Source: UGC

The video showed a huge two-storey building that had a car parked in its compound and some members of the family standing on its balcony. There was also a couch on the porch on the first floor of the house.

Netizens react to the video of the abroad-based parents' house in Ghana

Several netizens were impressed by the house and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Slushy said:

In our village we look like billionaires but if we go back to where we live we look poor

mmmmm added:

It's real? I thought the house our parents are building in our home country is always just a figment of their imagination

Love123445 commented:

Anddd they tell us kids they don’t have money for us while building a mansion in their home town , congrats

Gide remarked:

I don’t understand how my parents can afford to build a whole compound back home but cant get me a new Nike tech

Lol opined:

I feel like every Nigerian parent that has had children and made a life in America has built houses in Nigeria like my mom and dad

Source: YEN.com.gh