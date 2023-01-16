A TikToker has a lot to be thankful to God for, after sharing how his family acquired a new house in the beginning of 2023

He flaunted the house's impressive features in a video and showed how his family was tidying up their new home

Several netizens were impressed by the house and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A TikToker with the handle @1mitchjay announced a little piece of good news that his family got at the start of the new year on social media. The TikToker shared a video of his family's newly acquired house where they will be staying.

A TikToker shares a video of how his family acquired a house at the start of 2023. Photo credit: @1mitchjay

Source: UGC

He said:

At the beginning of the year, God blessed me with a new home. My family and I say thank you, Lord.

The video showed some impressive features of the house such as the living room, kitchen, and compound. It also showed how the family was tidying up their new home to make it more habitable for them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the family's new home in 2023

Several netizens were happy for the TikToker and his family and took to the comments of the post to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Oforiwaa commented:

Wow, to God be the glory

Abena Oparebea505 said:

Nice place...God bless your hard work

XIIIIII MCMXCIII prayed:

God bless your new home bro.

Aquia_mhela added:

Twinnie’s dream is surely coming to pass. I’m grateful

Family In USA Calls Friends And Loved Ones To Commission New House: “We Paid For It 4 Years

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a family in America commissioned a new house. An ecstatic family can finally call themselves homeowners after successfully paying off their mortgage. The Williams family said in a video posted to Facebook that it took them four years to pay off the mortgage on the house they now own. Internet users who saw the video praised them, with many expressing their wish to one day purchase a home.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh