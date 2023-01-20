A TikTok user with the handle @ktflex shared a video of how his team transformed an old-looking building into an exquisite residence

The video showed the group of friends scraping, painting and carrying out various renovation works around the house

Several netizens were impressed by the massive transformation and took to the comments of the post to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A TikTok user with the handle @ktflex impressed many with his before and after video of a renovated house. The video showed how they transformed an undesirable house into a residence fit for a king.

A group of friends transform an old house into a beautiful paradise. Photo credit: @ktflex

Source: UGC

In the video, the group of friends could be seen carrying out various renovation works around the house such as scraping off the old paint and breaking down tiles before redecorating the property. The video finally showed how the house had an elegant look with many lights.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Netizens react to the video of the renovated house

Several netizens were impressed by the house's massive transformation and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Noble_dnp asked:

Which part of Ghana are you located in?

Theophilus Adjetey commented:

This looks like heaven on Earth

mayfordplusmoore remarked:

Nice work! I need one in my new house.

Altru Opert added:

This is so beautiful to see! People should be able to get value for their money. Great work, once again!

Nana Siaw remarked:

Many Ghanaian professionals can actually compete with some of the best in the world. Our only problem is that we are too greedy.

Wode Maya renovates his mum's house and installs solar AC in it: "His mum must be proud of him"

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Wode Maya, a well-known YouTuber in Ghana, astounded internet users by sharing a video of the renovation of his mother's home and the installation of a solar-powered air conditioner. The video showed how he employed specialists to paint and carry out various renovation works around the house. Several internet users expressed their admiration for the YouTuber in the post's comments section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh