A Ghanaian man named Kwaku relocated from America to build a house in Ghana that floats on water, which impressed several netizens

He explained in an interview with Vanessa Kanbi on YouTube that it was one of the best decisions he had ever made

The floating home, which he calls "The Swan", comes with several impressive facilities, like a swimming pool which he made out of the Lake

A Ghanaian man, Kwaku, impressed several netizens when he moved back to the country from America to build a floating home in Akosombo, making it the first of its kind on Volta Lake. In an interview with Vanessa Kanbi on YouTube, Kwaku explained his inspiration for building the home and talked about its features and outdoor activities.

Ghanaian man builds a floating house in Akosombo. Photo credit: Vanessa Kanbi

Kwaku explained that he built the floating home out of necessity because of the limited space on the waterfront. That gave him the innovative idea to build a house on the Lake since the water body had taken up all the space. Kwaku took his interview hostess on a home tour, showing areas such as the living room, bedrooms and kitchen.

Several netizens were impressed with the floating house and shared their thoughts. YEN.com.gh samples a few of the comments below.

WODE MAYA said:

This is soo beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

Alhassan added:

This is what we need in Africa, all the smart brains to bring their ideas and build the continent. Great content Vanessa

Ofeibea Ofei remarked:

Living by the water is an absolute dream come true, yet alone floating in your dream home. This is absolutely AMAZING!!! I’ve watched this more than 5 times already while planning out my dream home

KT commented:

Smart thinking, this is what bringing skills home is about. Creating unique stuff

Ghanaian Man Builds Transportable Homes in Ghana for People to Relocate with Their Houses

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a Ghanaian man, Brown, is building transportable homes in Ghana that enable individuals to move about with their houses. In an interview, Brown explained that the goal is to provide young working professionals with the freedom to live and work in locations other than their home areas. He claims to have additional amazing ideas for constructing mobile homes that can be moved about easily.

