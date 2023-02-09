The Ghana International Mall, which is still under construction, is set to be completed soon, making it the biggest shopping centre in West Africa

The project is direct across from Kasa Global Villas and the Manet Police Station at the junction of Spintex Road and Agblezaa-Manet Road in Accra

Several netizens who saw photos and videos of the mall were delighted by its magnificence and expressed their thoughts about the project on social media

The Ghana International Mall, which is purported to be West Africa's biggest retail mall, is being constructed in Ghana thanks to funding from the power couple Andrew and Cecilia Asamoah, who are also owners of the A&C mall in East Legon, Accra.

The Ghana International Mall draped in a colourful kente design. Photo credit: Accra In Focus

The Ghana International Mall will include 100,000 square meters of commercial space and 150,000 square meters of residential flats.

The commercial project is direct across from the Manet police station and the Kasa Global Villas Estate at the junction of Spintex Road and Manet Road. It has a swimming pool, children's playground, and other amusement areas, with car parking spaces for approximately 5000 cars.

Ghana International Mall is estimated to cost $250 million and is expected to rank among the top ten largest malls in Africa once it is finished.

Netizens react to a video of the Ghana International Mall

A real estate YouTube channel called Andy's Insights shared a video of the mall and briefly described it, which excited netizens. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@ahquesicerebrum4976 said:

I’ve been passing by this building but never knew this is what it’s going to be used for.

@djamaltanko5121 commented:

Nice project! We can't wait for the completion. However, we need more across the country, not only in Accra. I live in the US, and that's how they develop here.

@giftofgodstarnorth6363 remarked:

Looks so good! Real Afrocentric design

