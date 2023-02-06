A Central University graduate, Francisca Osei, decided to start a food business after bagging first-class in university

The industrious young lady indicates that the startup capital at the time was a miserly GH₵350 but she remained resolute

2 years down the line, the business now called Bar Central already has 5 employees and a promising future

Francisca Osei, an industrious, young Ghanaian graduate of the Central University in Accra, was the Women's Commissioner for her batch and bagged a first-class when she finished school but decided to start a restaurant.

After barely two years, the startup is already beginning to stand on its feet with thousands of customers thronging in month-to-month for purchases.

The food business branded as Bar Central is also set to get another branch opened soon in Ghana while some clients have also expressed interest in getting some of their products in foreign countries.

Francisca Osei going about her business

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Francisca whose restaurant is located in Madina revealed that one of the main secrets to the promising success of her startup is fresh ingredients.

"You will usually find that many people who sell food like to go for the last batch of vegetables that are cheaper to get from the market. Instead of doing that, I go for the first and make sure I cook them with the most delicious recipes possible," she said.

In addition to getting her startup up on its feet, Francisca combines all her busy hustle with wifely duties as she is married to an equally hardworking young man.

The young lady's story is a great inspiration for young people who dream of starting small with big dreams as she also confirms to have started it all with GH₵350.

"I started off the whole idea as Pork Bar but when I was on campus, I used the name Tapoli. Bar Central, however, started only 2 years ago and now we have 5 employees. Guess what, it all started with GH₵350. Not all the 'motivational speeches' are false," she said.

