A TikTok user posted a video showing how a woman expressed praise and worship as she toured her new home with her family

The video showed how the family knelt to thank God, sang, and anointed the house's various areas

Several netizens were impressed by the video and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

A TikTok user with the handle @onlyxamara shared a video showing how a woman couldn't contain herself as she toured her new home with her family. The video showed how the family went around the house, anointing the various areas of the house with olive oil.

A woman touring her new home. Photo credit: @onlyxamara

Source: TikTok

The woman and her family were also seen kneeling to worship and praise God for the blessing of a new home. The family also seized the opportunity to engage in fun activities, such as throwing basketballs through hoops.

The two-storey house owned by the woman had several impressive features like a library, study area and a stunning bathroom.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the woman's plush home

Several netizens were impressed by how appreciative the woman and her family was of their new home. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

azhacain said:

It’s me singing with them

Naie commented:

Please, I love it...God bless that new home.

Naina remarked:

This is so wholesome to watch. I pray that God blesses her household with more than she can contain

Sleek meekly opined:

Those that put their trust in God cannot be put to shame. It is essential to also work very hard as you trust God for His blessings





Source: YEN.com.gh