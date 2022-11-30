A Haitian woman shared a video on TikTok showing the apartment she rented in Ghana for GH₵2,000 cedis per month

She showed the various features of the house, such as the living room and kitchen, and asked netizens whether the price was worth the apartment

Several netizens were not impressed by the house's features and told the woman that she had been scammed

A Haitian woman with the TikTok handle @beingchristinajane took netizens on a virtual tour of a property she rented in Ghana for GH₵2,000 a month. She explained that she had to move to Ghana for her master's education, so she needed to rent a place to stay.

Woman flaunts the apartment she rented in Ghana for GH₵2,000/month. Photo credit: @beingchristinajane

In the video, she flaunted the apartment she finally rented and showed off its many features, such as the kitchen, living area, bathroom and bedroom. The woman added that her water stops flowing every other day, and the electricity supply is erratic.

Netizens react to the video of the GH₵2,000/month apartment

Several netizens who saw the video exclaimed that the apartment was a rip-off and undeserving of a price tag of GH₵2,000/month. They took to the comments to share their thoughts. Below are a few of them.

goofyfreak7 said:

2000 Ghana cedis for a month? For this room? I’m sorry to say you got scammed, girl

Mhyztasha added:

Please check other apartments. I bet you’d find nicer ones that are still within your budget. All the best in your endeavours

Yoshiyahu remarked:

Yeah, you could’ve gotten a cheaper place, but looking at the location and considering the fact that it’s already furnished, the price is not that bad

Gee opined:

It is worth it. Considering the fact that it’s a furnished apartment. The location also plays a huge role in the pricing

