The Ashaiman Municipal Directorate has promised to complete the four-storey classroom block projects that the Mahama-led administration initiated

The directorate made the promise after receiving a petition from Ashaiman Technical and Vocational Institute (Ash Tech) students

The abandoned school project is a refuge for unauthorised squatters and dangerous reptiles like snakes

Ashaiman Municipal Education Director Mr Clifford Heneku Budu has confirmed the Municipal Assembly's commitment to finishing the four-storey classroom buildings referred to as "E-Blocks" that were started during the previous administration.

Students protest the dilapidated state of their classrooms. Photo credit: Adomfmonline

Source: UGC

The decision was made due to a protest held by students of the Ashaiman Technical and Vocational School (Ash Tech) to call attention to the appalling state of their school and pressure the government to finish the abandoned Ashaiman E-Block project.

The students marched to the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly to deliver a petition demanding that the E-Block project be completed.

Mr Budu heard the petition on behalf of the Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive, who assured the students that the contractor would return to the site after consultation with all relevant parties.

He expressed his satisfaction with the students' non-violent protest, saying, "I was satisfied with the manner the kids demonstrated. They conducted their show in a very organised and elegant manner."

The Ashaiman Constituency Member of Parliament, Mr Ernest Henry Norgbey, has renewed his request to the government to finish the community day E-Block school project.

Mr Norgbey urged the government to take swift action through the education minister to improve access to high-quality education in the area. He said that unauthorised squatters and dangerous reptiles like snakes had turned the abandoned project into a refuge.

He implied the current administration's negligence is to blame for some of the building's deterioration.

He believed that the abandoned school project needed to be finished to improve education in the municipality of Ashaiman.

Akufo-Addo tells Aflao Chief to complete E-block if he is tired of waiting.

Source: YEN.com.gh