Akufo-Addo has dared the Aflao Chief to go ahead and “complete” the abandoned E-block if he cannot wait

His comment comes after the Aflao chief gave the education ministry a four-month ultimatum to complete the abandoned e-block project

Akufo-Addo said he cannot give the education ministry an ultimatum

Accra - President Nana Akufo-Addo has dared the Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area to go ahead and “complete” the abandoned E-block if he cannot wait.

The Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area, Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V on Wednesday, October 20, gave the government a four-month ultimatum to finish the school project started by the NDC government.

The almost 90 percent complete building has some 26 classrooms and five departments, including a science block but has stalled since 2016.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM Akufo-Addo, the Afloa cannot give the education ministry an ultimatum to complete the project.

“Is he [Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti] the one to give the minister ultimatum, then he should go ahead and complete the project,” amidst laughter, Akufo-Addo told host Kwami Sefa Kai.

After the sarcastic jibe at the traditional leader, President Akufo-Addo indicated that his government is resolved to continue projects started by his predecessor.

The comment from Akufo-Addo has drawn a lot of reactions from Ghanaians.

Ndezure Samuel said;

If it was an election year, the president's response would have been different.

Kobby Mens said;

The same person who years back was begging to be made president is now being arrogant to the people who gave him the throne. This man errh, the least said about him the better

Jhamal Sterling said;

Can he say such words to an Akan or Asante chief. This is disrespect to the people of Aflao

James Boateng said;

Our president has finally gone mad.

Akufo-Addo apologises over Cape Coast Harbor promise

Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo has apologised for the promise he made concerning the construction of a harbor in Cape Coast.

According to President Akufo-Addo, he made a mistake in his comments.

Explaining his apology while speaking on Accra-based PeaceFM, Akufo-Addo said they've had a rethink about the fact that a harbor cannot be constructed in Cape Coast whiles there is one present in Elmina and Takoradi.

