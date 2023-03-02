A man who went apartment hunting was pleasantly surprised at the luxury on display at one of the apartments he visited

The video showed a fully furnished apartment with a living area, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom with many high-end features

Many people who saw the video anticipated that the apartment would be very costly and one had to be wealthy to afford it

A young man with the TikTok handle @_inkosinathi_ got many impressed by a video of a classy apartment he shared on social media. He posted the video with the caption, "I went for a viewing the other day".

A man tours a luxurious, fully furnished apartment. Photo credit: @_inkosinathi

The video he posted showed an elegant-looking, fully furnished apartment that had many high-end features. He took netizens around the apartment and showed areas such as the living area, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom.

Netizens react to the video of the plush apartment

The video impressed several netizens, who took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Tyler SYD said:

It looks amazing, but they should have made a double vanity in the bedroom with an ensuite bathroom

Amahle commented:

I already know this is NOT in Durban but if any of you guys know of apartments like this in Durban, please let me know where

its_evari remarked:

This is really stunning, though- I love how they have a clean minimalistic layout and colour palette

Hloni Mosia added:

An exceptionally great complex to live in, I have been here for two weeks, and I have already fallen in love with the area.

user3793473016745 opined:

They will make you want to buy the place and their furniture. It is beautiful

