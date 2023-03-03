A beautiful young lady who works as a camera lady in a church was proposed to by her boyfriend in front of everyone

She could not keep her cool at the sight of the gentleman who knelt behind her while she was busily recording the preacher

The video has excited many social media users, as many of them took to the comment section to narrate how it made them feel

A young lady who works as a camera lady at her church could not believe her eyes when her boyfriend proposed to her in front of the entire congregation.

In a video shared on the TikTok handle iamcarrita, the lady was seen busily taking a shot of the preacher on the pulpit, only for her boyfriend to bend on one knee behind her.

The camera lady was so concentrated on her work that she didn't notice what was happening behind her.

However, the gentleman gave her a soft tap on the side, and she turned to see the most exciting yet confusing scene that beat her imagination.

Reactions from Ghanaians to the exciting church proposal

Below are some of the thoughts social media users shared in the video's comment section.

mimihearts commented:

the one who collected the camera,knew the worth of it and did his job well

Lasundra mentioned:

I dont know what you went there before you got this but I can tell you are grateful! Congratulations

royalangel2781 indicated:

Did he get a chance to actually propose. Congrats and God bless to the beautiful couple

knot2_kinky said:

I don’t understand whyyyyyy people walk away lol. We have discussed marriage, yes?! Get the ring

Watch the video below:

