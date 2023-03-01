A UK-based man awed many when he shared a video showing the interior of the plush Signature Apartments in Accra

He confessed that he was an investor in the building project and made the video to show netizens his real estate projects in Ghana

Several netizens were impressed by the post's comments and took to the comment section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A UK-based man with the TikTok handle @lethalbizzle amazed many when he shared a video of the Signature Apartments' gorgeous interior. He confessed in the video that the Signature Apartments was part of his real estate investment projects in Ghana.

Man flaunts the interior of Signature Apartments. Photo credit: @lethalbizzle

Source: TikTok

The video showed how he toured the interior of one of the apartment's three-bedroom suites and showed areas such as the living room, kitchen, bedroom, balcony, bathroom, kitchen and terrace.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Netizens react to the video showing the interior areas of the Signature Apartments

The video impressed several netizens who commented to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

user2597937847711 said:

Amazing!! Open plan kitchen in Ghana, however, is..... imagine chilling on your sofa while Mrs cooks her mɔmɔni and koobi right behind you

Naomi commented:

Why is this building always lit up at night? Who's paying for that?? Every time I drove by, it made me curious

♟ remarked:

Congrats Biz, I can only imagine how you are feeling on the completion...keep doing your thing

Kwadwo_Sly opined:

I smile anytime I pass by that building and ask God to bless the owner and me too. Can’t wait to own something one day too

H U Z A I F C L I N T O N added:

Bro, you are blessed . I always admire this building when I am heading home every day

Abroad-based Ghanaian man tours the house his dad built in Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a young man toured his dad's Ghana mansion. In a video he posted on social media, he confessed that the house was built for $17,000. He displayed the many features of the two-storey house, such as the yard, garage, and living room. Many netizens were happy for the family and stated that the property was a wise investment.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh