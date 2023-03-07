The Makoko Floating School in Nigeria is a structure built on water in the less-privileged stilt settlement of Makoko

The structure is an alternate construction method that offers the coastal community educational and cultural programs

The floating school was built as an innovative method to meet the community's social and physical needs

The Makoko Floating School in Nigeria has a unique architectural design that employs innovative and sustainable methods to provide educational and cultural programs for Nigeria's less-developed coastal community of Makoko.

About 80,000 people live in Makoko, a reclaimed community on stilts built above water in Nigeria prone to flooding. The residents of the community lack access to quality education and rely on fishing for a living.

The pyramid-shaped floating school is made of locally harvested wood and bamboo and supported by recycled plastic barrels. The floating building has three storeys, including an open play area and communal area, two contained classrooms for 60 students connected to the play area by stairs, and a semi-enclosed workshop area on the third level.

The floating school can be scaled up and modified for usage as housing, a medical facility, a market, an entertainment hub, or an infrastructural hub.

The structure's triangular frame offers flexibility for customization and completion based on particular demands and capabilities.

The floating school's primary objective is to provide eco-friendly, sustainable, alternative construction systems and urban water cultures for Africa's densely populated coastal areas. The Makoko Floating School can securely accommodate 100 persons, even in severe weather.

