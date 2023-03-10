Several reports suggest controversial businessman and billionaire Elon Musk is planning to build a town with over 100 homes for his SpaceX employees

According to reports, his businesses have been buying hundreds of acres of property in Texas, USA, to establish a community where his workers might live and work

Elon Musk's establishments have acquired at least 3,500 acres close to Austin, Texas, USA, and they are currently attempting to build a town called Snailbrook

According to a Wall Street Journal report, famous billionaire and owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, and his business entities have been buying hundreds of acres of property in Texas, USA, to establish a town where his workers might live and work.

Elon Musk is set to build a town for SpaceX staff. Photo credit: CNBC and Andrew Merry

According to the Journal, these organisations have acquired at least 3,500 acres of land and are attempting to build a town called Snailbrook.

Plans for Snailbrook town would call for the construction of more than 100 residences, as well as a community with a pool and a space for outdoor activities. Many believe this move will attract more employees and occasionally encourage them to work longer hours.

The report also claims that Mr Musk wants his staff at the manufacturing sites for his companies, Tesla, Boring Co., and SpaceX, all of which are located close to Austin, Texas, to be able to reside in new houses with below-market rental rates.

Elon Musk moves his businesses to Austin, Texas

In 2020, Elon Musk stated that he was moving Tesla's corporate offices and house from California to Texas, citing displeasure with California's coronavirus-related restrictions.

According to a report by Austin American Statesman, both Boring Co. and Musk's SpaceX have facilities in Texas, and Boring Co. has been in discussions with Austin about the idea of creating tunnels in the city. Tesla also inaugurated a brand-new Gigafactory manufacturing plant in Austin last year.

Elon Musk lives in a tiny pre-fabricated house he rented for $50,000

