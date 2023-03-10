A lady on TikTok shared a video of how she renovated her old bedroom, giving it a whole new look

The video showed some men doing renovation work in the room and installing new equipment and beautiful artwork

The final look of the bedroom amazed many, who asked the TikToker how they could carry out similar renovations in their rooms

A TikTok user with the handle @hvnlyoasis shared a video showing how she transformed her bedroom into a palatial, gorgeous room suitable for a queen. She posted the video with the caption, "bedroom redesign".

Lady shares a video of how she transformed a bedroom. Photo credit: @hvnlyoasis

Source: TikTok

The video showed how some men carried out renovation works in the bedroom by scraping off the old walls, repainting the room, installing air-conditioning and hanging artwork, among others.

The room's final look showed beautiful lighting and a well-arranged wardrobe that blended well with the room.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the bedroom transformation

Several netizens were impressed by the massive bedroom transformation and took to the post's comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below:

Maaame Tiwaa asked:

Hi, please, can you make an exclusive video of how the floor was made? Was it tiled before?

Henrietta Otoo remarked:

Please, how long does this whole process take? Good work done! It’s amazing! God bless your hard work

Maximathics enquired:

So what happens when your 2 years advance is up, and you're told to vacate?

Efya Kes added:

Wow, I keep playing the video wow, amazing what was used for the roof

Source: YEN.com.gh