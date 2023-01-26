A lady on TikTok shared a video on social media showing how she turned a messy boys' room into a classy-looking room fit to be a hotel suite

The seven-second video showed how the bed and other belongings in the room were replaced by high-end furniture

Many netizens were astounded by how the boys' room turned out and took to the comments of the post to share their thoughts

A TikTok user with the handle @hvnlyoasis gave many the shock of their lives when they saw how she transformed a messy boys' room in a house into a classy-looking room that qualifies to be in any 5-star hotel.

A lady shares how she transformed a messy boys' room into a gorgeous room. Photo credit: @hvnlyoasis

The video first showed a naked bed that had items scattered on it and some luggage sitting in a corner of the room before revealing a well-made queen-sized bed that had lampstands on either side of it.

It also showed how the curtails were replaced with one that had a deep blue color that gave the room an elegant touch.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video showing the massive transformation of the boys' room

Several netizens were dumbfounded by how the boys' room was given a new look. They took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Foodstoriesgh said:

The best in the game! Can’t wait to build my house. The full decoration will definitely be on you

wisdom commented:

Hi, I would want you to come and see my place and give me an estimate

Winnieee confessed:

This is nice!

Misssackey added:

Mum is always on

