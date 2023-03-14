A young lady shared a video on TikTok showing how she tidied up her messy apartment and gave it a whole new look

The video showed the new look of the apartment with a neatly laid bed, a small fridge in the corner and a closet where her clothes and shoes were neatly arranged

She confessed that it was a new apartment she had just moved into, and it took her four hours to get everything in order

A young lady with the TikTok handle @les_yeager shared how she moved into a new apartment, and it took about four hours for her to transform the messy room into a well-organised one.

The video initially showed all her belongings packed at one corner of the room with other items on the bed. After four hours of arranging her belongings at the apartment, it looked more presentable.

The bed was neatly laid with a small fridge at its foot in the corner of the room. The room also had a closet with the TikToker's well-arranged clothes and shoes.

Netizens react to the video of the TikToker's well-arranged apartment

Several netizens were impressed by how the lady's new home looked and shared their thoughts in the post's comments section. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

. said:

I love how the study table is far away from the bed❤️

tshepi asked:

Why so many things? It's like you're moving in permanently

Bankersbankmoney enquired:

Where did you get that brown small table?

sphamandlasiiyama commented:

I'm literally in the same residential building, and I'm struggling to make friends. Social anxiety at its best

l e t i added:

It’s soo beautiful

