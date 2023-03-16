A man shared a video on social media showing how a tenant turned a landlord's apartment upside down when moving out

The video showed how the exterior and interior areas of the property were full of garbage that was left unattended to

Many people who saw the video could not believe their eyes and had some strong statements to share in the post's comments section

A TikToker with the handle @24hrjunkteam shared a video that stunned several netizens when it showed how a tenant left a landlord's apartment messy. The TikToker posted the video with the caption, "another bad tenant that left the landlord's house dement."

A tenant leaves a landlord's apartment messy. Photo credit: @24hrjunkteam

Source: TikTok

The video showed how the tenant left garbage bags at the apartment compound and at the interior areas such as the living room, dining area and bedrooms.

The kitchen floor was also filled with unwanted clothes, making it difficult for anyone to enter without stepping on them.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the messy room

Several netizens were unhappy with the mess the tenant left behind and shared their thoughts in the post's comments section. YEN.com.gh samples a few reactions below.

Cory Despres commented:

That's not even bad at all compared to some of the ones I've seen over the years

leslieerdman said:

As an ex-landlord, I have seen worse...However, you have a broken door, and I see lots of loads to dump..it is a angry case for sure!!!

ByDefault remarked:

You can look at the floors and know it's a rental house.

Sharon added:

And they wonder why rent is so high

Stacy Anne Lundstrom opined:

It was a beautiful house before, I'm sure

Landlord almost weeps after a tenant messes up his house

