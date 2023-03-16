Ghanaian singer Fameye has shared a sad story of how his 2019 Honda Pilot Touring got spoilt due to the negligence of a fuel station in Ghana

In the story he shared on his Twitter timeline, he noted that the fuel station sold diluted fuel to him which damaged his car, adding that he has spent over GH₵7k to fix it but to no avail

His story has drawn many reactions from other Ghanaians online as they empathised with him

Ghanaian singer Fameye has bemoaned the efforts of a fuel station in selling diluted fuel to him, which has ruined his 2019 Honda Pilot Touring.

Fameye in a calm state. Photo Source: @fameyemusic

Source: Instagram

Recounting the unfortunate incident on his official Twitter account, he stated that he visited a fuel station some days ago to fill his tank with GH₵ 700 worth of fuel.

However, he noticed that his car was unresponsive after its tank had been filled.

Sharing more details in his tweet, he noted that the fuel he was sold had been mixed with water.

He disclosed that he has spent about GH₵ 7,000 to repair the faulty car, however, it is still not yielding any results.

Per the official Honda website, the car goes for $42,520

Find Fameye's tweet below.

Ghanaians reacted to Fameye's sad story:

@KiraniAYAT said:

Nana kafra. Abeg find a lawyer, an investigator and pursue legal action.

@officialmaxjoe commented:

Bro, you know what? It's common during raining season. If you buy fuel at a place with a leaking tank. You will encounter that

@nydjlive said:

You should have reported to the particular station as soon as you realized it. Best way is to sue them except they are ready to take care of the expenses in restoring your car.

@FrancisWalkie remarked:

My guy 200 thousand Ghana cedis, law suit you dey sit top nu oo... and trust me you will win simple. They put the evidence out themselves; this was premeditated. A well planned character defamation, pure evidentiary proof that they abuse their power.

@MANamandze opined:

You have put the name of the fuel station out here too, so that others too don't become their victims.

@lawless_font stated:

A particular Goil filling station in Ho site their tank deep down in a water-logged area; almost every 4 months, the station stops work for about two days so they can have the means to separate water that found its way into the tank from the fuel... It's disgusting every time!!!!

@okaiyartey_ opined:

Write a song about it but replace the car with a woman. It'll be a banger.

@the_philippe00 said:

Slow o. But why person go do that? Because of money? Hmmm smh

