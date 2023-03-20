Several netizens were impressed when photos showed some magnificent buildings in Accra, Ghana, with colourful kente designs

The buildings are located in a prime area in Accra and comprise luxury apartment suites with restaurants and other high-end amenities

Many confessed that the buildings were some of the tallest in Ghana and could be considered national heritage regarding Ghana's architectural landscape

Twitter handle @AfricaFactsZone got many internet users appreciating Ghana's magnificent buildings with colourful kente designs.

The Twitter handle posted photos of the building with the caption, "Ghanaians love their Kente cloth so much that they inspire even their building designs."

Many people marvel at Ghana's colourful buildings with Kente designs. Photo credit: @AfricaFactsZone and Per-Anders Pettersson

The photos showed the Villagio luxury apartment buildings built by Trasacco Estates Development Company in Ghana. One of them, the Alto, has a height of around 93 meters with 27 floors, making it one of the tallest in the country.

The luxury apartment buildings have high-end amenities like swimming pools, restaurants, bars, and gyms.

Netizens react to the photos of the colourfully designed buildings in Accra

The images impressed several netizens who commented on the post to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@KenyanRealist asked:

I heard that these were the tallest buildings in Ghana. My Ghana brothers, How true is this?

@flexkgermain commented:

Ghanaians love great colours. You can see that from our flag, the most popular colours in the world.

@Naija43931509 said:

This is something Nigerians should do for new towers being built. Keep it African, but we will copy modern designs instead of making them colourful.

@StrictlyAGuy remarked:

I hope our architects put a name on it...popularise it and turn it into some Ghanaian architectural style.

@Leralambs opined:

Ghanaians are good at colour mixing…nice buildings though

Ghana National Mosque, Netherlands Embassy and other beautiful architectural buildings in Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about some buildings in Ghana with beautiful architectural designs. Many people visit the government offices, businesses, and places of worship housed in Ghana's stunning and imposing architectural structures, which are changing the country's landscape. According to current architectural trends, many future buildings will have lovely, distinctive designs that will be lovely to see.

