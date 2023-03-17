A young lady excitedly shared a video of how she enjoyed a train ride from one region to another in Ghana

The video showed how the lady boarded the colourfully painted train and showed the locomotive's interior areas

Some Ghanaians were impressed that trains worked in the country and commented on the post by way of sharing their thoughts

A lady with the TikTok handle @genevive_derby excitedly posted a video showing how much she enjoyed her train ride from Kuranti in the Western Region to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

She posted the video with the caption:

Travelling by train in Ghana. My first time taking a train in Ghana, and I enjoyed it. The train ride was very smooth and comfortable .

The video showed the locomotive beautifully painted with Ghana colours and how the lady flaunted some of its interior areas. She also showed her ticket before sitting by the window to enjoy the ride and watching as the trees and shrubs whizzed by.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the lady's train ride

Several Ghanaians were impressed that the country had functional trains and shared their thoughts in the post's comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Louis commented:

The main reason why they are not inventing more trains in Ghana is that it will collapse the bus transport business

@-Jenny world said:

Do trains work in Ghana? I never knew

spartansamitugah added:

No mask no entry ⛔️but she entered without a mask or she can’t read?

Emmanuel remarked:

Isn't this beautiful? We should have more across all the region

DJ OPANKA enquired:

What if the light off comes? Will the train still go?

Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama acquires Ghana's old trains for an innovation

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ibrahim Mahama, a well-known Ghanaian artist who purchased old, abandoned trains to transform them into something useful. The young man tweeted that he was delivering the old trains to Northern Ghana. Ibrahim Mahama has received praise from internet users who have seen the post for his creativity and ambition to produce something fresh.

