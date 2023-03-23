A YouTube channel called ROAM AFRICA posted a video showing an aerial view of Accra, with many impressive buildings

Some of the buildings on display were One Airport Square, Heritage Tower and Villagio, some of Ghana's tallest buildings

ROAM AFRICA explained that Africa is much more than what is shown by the media, and the country has some impressive architectural landscape

A YouTube channel, ROAM AFRICA, posted a video showing an aerial view of Africa with many impressive buildings that define the city's architectural landscape.

YouTuber shares a video of Accra's beautiful architectural landscape.

The media channel posted the video and captioned it:

Who told you that Africa is what you see in the media? This is Accra, Ghana, in Africa

The footage showed some of the tallest buildings in Ghana, such as the Villagio buildings, Heritage Tower and One Airport Square.

Ghanaians react to the video showing the aerial view of Accra

The video impressed many Ghanaians, who shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh mentions some below.

Moro Abdul Karim commented:

Really? Ghana looks soo beautiful by its nature

Melvin Bridgewater remarked:

Accra is truly the playground for architects and engineers.

Fatoumata Binetou Ndiaye opined:

My second country! I'm Sénégalaise, and I was in Ghana in 2006. I really enjoy it❤

Melvin Bridgewater said:

Now I see why Rita Marley decided to make Ghana her home...she is truly living in Paradise.

Melvin Bridgewater added:

This is not what the American press projected of the motherland. It's always some poor-looking hungry child dying from starvation...living in shacks.

