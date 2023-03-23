A lady posted a video showing her fantastic experience on a train ride in Accra and seeing some beautiful city sites

She mentioned that the train's first-class ticket cost GH¢7 while the second-class ticket cost GH¢5

The lady confessed that it was her first time riding a train in Accra and showed some beautiful things she saw, such as kente-patterned, colourfully painted buildings

A lady with the TikTok handle @genevive_derby excitedly shared a video showing her wonderful train-ride experience in Ghana.

Lady shares her Accra train ride experience. Photo credit: @genevive_derby

Source: TikTok

She confessed that it was her first time riding a train in Ghana, and she saw some fantastic city sites, such as kente-patterned, colourfully painted buildings among Ghana's tallest buildings.

The TikToker explained that the Accra railway system had been revived after being out of commission for some time. She added that the Accra trains are old and would soon be replaced by new ones after refurbishing.

The lady also mentioned that the train's first-class ticket costs GH¢7 while the second-class ticket costs GH¢5.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the lady's Accra train ride experience

Many Ghanaians took to the post's comment section to express themselves when they saw the video. YEN.com.gh compiles some responses below.

markntiri said:

We should even electrify the Accra-Tema line. A country as poor as Senegal has electric trains

rosemensah92 commented:

The price of 5gh is cool, and I’m sure one can now use 30 min to get to Accra because Tema to Accra as of Nov 2022 was 17gh.

Arhin Clement remarked:

From which destination to which destination? Bus owners are about to curse the country

babaamando71 added:

Gyimii saaa. Everything in Ghana is first class and second class. Even some bars in Ghana have first-class and second-class. Hmm

Lady shares her experience riding a colourful train in Ghana with a neat interior

Source: YEN.com.gh