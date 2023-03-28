A TikToker posted a video showing how Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan got a haircut in his million-dollar mansion in Ghana

The video showed the home's vast interior space that had paintings of the former Black Stars player on the wall

The footballer bought the house in 2015 for $3 million and held a housewarming celebration with many celebrities and dignitaries in attendance

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A TikToker with the handle @meshmirror5 posted a video showing how Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan received a haircut at his opulent residence in McCarthy Hill.

Asamoah Gyan flaunts the interior of his house as he receives a fresh trim. Photo credit: @meshmirror5

Source: TikTok

The video showed the vast interior of his residence and the paintings hung on the wall.

In 2015, Gyan displayed his wealth by buying the magnificent property for $3 million. The mansion has a snooker room, gym, café, pub, theatre, an automated garage and more.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ghanaians react to the video of Asamoah Gyan's house

Several Ghanaians were happy to have a sneak peek into the footballer's home and shared their thoughts in the post's comments. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Michael Boateng said:

Always looking fresh! Keep it up! Much love from Toronto, Canada ✌

jerryrawlings457 asked:

Why does he need such a big house for one or two people?

Jennery konkiss advised:

I like you, but please try to help the poor and needy

Netonlaw commented:

I remember when Asamoah Gyan's house was first unveiled. It was probably the first of its kind in Ghana and came with a lot of funfair

Gorgeous mansions of Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah and 2 other Ghanaian football legends

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about the plush mansions of Ghanaian football legends. Even though football career's may last briefly, it is one of the most lucrative sports in the world. Because of this, football players throughout the world are often paid well to make up for their short careers. Former Ghanaian footballers Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah have purchased massive homes for themselves where they happily dwell now.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh