Many Ghanaians were in disbelief when they saw the video of what is claimed to be the most expensive residential neighbourhood in Ghana

The video showed exquisite houses in a gated community with well-kept lawns and paved compounds

Several Ghanaians who saw the video were not impressed by the price tag of the properties and expressed their opinions in the post's comment section

A real estate agency with the TikTok handle @renperty astounded many Ghanaians when they shared a video showing a residential neighbourhood they claimed to be Ghana's most expensive gated community.

The agency posted the video with the caption:

Ghana’s most expensive community of houses in Cantonments, Accra. They are renting at $10,000/GH¢110k per month (no vacation rentals).

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, Peter Akpetey, the Team Lead for the real estate agency that posted the video, Renperty Properties, stated why the residential community was the most expensive in Ghana. He explained:

The gated community is the most expensive in Ghana because it is located in one of the country's most sought-after neighbourhoods, Cantonments, and each house has a pool and security service. In addition, the build and finish of each home are of the highest international standards, and they are purposely built to accommodate a particular social class.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians reacted to the price of the homes

yawchuks said:

Hmm, rent in Cantonments is more expensive than a Hudson view rental in New York. Make it make sense

Tessa white28 commented:

I was about to rent and remembered my favourite colour was pink. Hmm

Samuel Frimpong remarked:

I swear Ghana is a rip-off, man. How do you expect an average Ghanaian to rent this place for 10k a month? It is so unreasonable.

faridyussif661 added:

Bro, this is not a hustle in Ghana oo . Ei

