A famous man of God, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has advised ladies against visiting men with blue lights or no chairs in their rooms

He stated that such men deliberately keep their rooms under such conditions to exploit innocent women

The man of God advised ladies to stay outside when they visit such men, or better still, not visit them at all

Apostle Johnson Suleman, a famous Nigerian man of God, caused an online stir after advising ladies to run away from men who want to ruin their lives.

Apostle Suleman advises ladies not to visit men with evil intentions. Photo credit: @APOSTLESULEMAN, DANIEL BUAH and Andrea Rascaglia

In a video shared on TikTok, Apostle Suleman said ladies could identify such men by the blue lights in their rooms and the lack of chairs.

According to the pastor, those men are only interested in sleeping with ladies and deliberately organise their rooms to make it easier for them to carry out their nefarious activities. He explained:

As a sister, avoid that room that has a blue light. Avoid visiting a brother with no chair in his apartment, and his bed is on the ground. That is not a bed; that is a slaughterhouse. How can you visit a person who has no chair? Where will you sit?

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to Apostle Suleman's video

Several netizens found the video amusing and shared their thoughts in the post's comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below:

@mctalkaktive stated:

Humble beginnings no dey exist again

@UnscriptedIdara commented:

And I know you could be smart enough to change it to purple light, and the sisters will fall prey

@gurdweengraphy remarked:

Make I go change my room light colie to orange

@obyn_designs opined:

Run from any room that is blue ooo

