A Ghanaian man called Cephas stunned many when he shared how he built a house and bought land from vegetable farming

He explained that farming is a lucrative business, so he did not bother to continue his education after senior high school

The young man's story has inspired several Ghanaians who expressed their opinions in the post's comment section

A YouTube channel, The Ghanaian Farmer, shared a video of an interview with a young Ghanaian man called Cephas, a vegetable farmer.

Ghanaian man builds a house and buys land from vegetable farming. Photo credit: The Ghanaian Farmer

According to Cephas, he grows green pepper, cabbages and other vegetables. He claimed that the business was lucrative, so he skipped tertiary education to become a full-time vegetable farmer.

The farmer added that he had built a house, bought land and acquired other assets from vegetable farming.

Ghanaians react to the video of the vegetable farmer

Many Ghanaians were impressed by what Cephas has achieved with his vegetable farming and expressed their thoughts in the video's comment section.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Annor Alexander said:

He's really done a good job.

Prince Ogbimi commented:

I just want to thank the host for a good job always because she always goes into details to make it easier for someone that wants to go into any kind of farming that she brings our way. Thank you a lot.

7 ARIESMARS remarked:

This is a good job, but unfortunately, the variety he planted is not good. I know of seven different varieties that are of good yield, big fruits, and takes about six to seven months to harvest.

Kofi Nti Boateng asked:

Can I have Cephas' number?

Ghanaian man quits his job as an optometrist to make products from coconut

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how an optometrist called Mr Samuel Hodor Mensah quit his job to produce coconut products. He has built a resort that specialises in making various coconut-based items. In an interview, Mr Mensah discussed his decision to leave his position as an optometrist and transition into a full-time coconut grower. Numerous online users were astounded by the man's motivational story and left comments on the post to express their opinions.

