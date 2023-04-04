A Japanese man caused an online stir by sharing how he built a fried chicken restaurant in Ghana from scratch

A video captured him carrying pans of cement at the building site and pushing wheelbarrows to help with the building's construction

He confessed that carrying cement was hard work and called on Ghanaians to visit the restaurant once it was opened

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Japanese man called Kwabena Kento shared a hilarious video on TikTok that showed how he tried to help construct his fried chicken restaurant in Ghana.

Japanese man helping with contruction work at the site of his restaurant in Ghana. Photo credit: Kwabena Kento

Source: TikTok

In the video, he could be seen mixing cement using a spade and carrying them in pans and wheelbarrows to the site where they were needed.

He confessed that it was challenging to build the restaurant from scratch in Ghana as a Japanese person and added that he did know a bag of cement was so heavy.

Kwabena Kanto added that the restaurant would soon be opened to the public after a long construction period and called on Ghanaians to visit and enjoy Japanese fried chicken culture.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the Japanese man's video

Several Ghanaians found the video amusing and shared their reactions in the post's comment section on TikTok. YEN.com.gh sampled a few below.

Manny KO said:

I want to visit Kwabena Kento's Japanese Restaurant

Kofi Amoh commented:

Can I insure your new facility for you? I am into insurance

Psalm 23 remarked:

I will definitely be there. Just give me the location

Afriyie Siaw Gyampon added:

Woow great. God bless you for your hard work. Share details, I will definitely come to your restaurant.

A kind man opens a restaurant where people can come in and eat for free

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a man opened a restaurant for people to eat for free. Every Monday, a young guy named Derrick Walton welcomes people without homes into his restaurant so they may eat for free. The compassionate man disclosed that while he was homeless, another person had faith in him enough to offer him employment as a cook. He had applied for jobs before but had been turned down at various locations due to his filthy appearance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh