Many Ghanaians have agreed with a young man who shared the challenges of moving out of one's parents' house

According to him, the patience of many would be tested if they wanted to rent apartments in their 20s

Some Ghanaians agreed with him, while others found his video amusing and took to the post's comment section to share their thoughts

A man called Alhaji Theozzy shared a video on YouTube admonishing young Ghanaians to beware if they wanted to leave their parents' house and rent apartments.

According to Theozzy, renting an apartment in Accra in one's 20s would be a test of patience, citing his experience as an example.

He stated that people could be stressed out trying to furnish the property since it would demand a lot of time and money. He added that one should be prepared to foot their bills, which may land them in a financial crisis.

Alhaji mentioned that renting an apartment after moving out of one's parents' house had some positive aspects, such as becoming more focused and learning to prioritise.

Ghanaians react to the young man's video

Many Ghanaians were thankful to Alhaji Theozzy for sharing the tips with them. YEN.com.gh compiles some responses below.

0tismadaline said:

Adulthood is definitely a scam! Great sharing, sweetheart

Philip Amoyaw commented:

The info is much appreciated.

MEKDEE KING remarked:

I have loved watching every bit of this series. I can't wait to see what amazing things you do next❤

Khadijah Khalid opined:

I am following this series because I want to move out too

