Famous American musician Rihanna grabbed the headlines of many news outlines when it was revealed that she would perform at Super Bowl

Many are stunned to hear that the performer paid $500,000 for a house in the city where the four-hour sports event took place

The homeowner confessed that he did not know that Rihanna was renting his house, and the amount she paid was enough to pay off two years of his mortgage

Celebrity pop singer Rihanna caused an online stir when it was revealed that she rented a property for $500,000 in Arizona, USA, where this year's Super Bowl event was held.

Rihanna rents a five-bedroom house for $500,000 for one week. Photo credit: @badgirlriri and RAUL RODRIGUEZ

Source: Instagram

The owner of the property, a 48-year-old cybersecurity specialist called Spyro Malaspinas, had never considered renting out his Arizona estate before receiving an offer he could not refuse.

He bought the 6,400-square-foot, five-bedroom mansion for $7.3 million in 2022 and confessed that the $500,000 Rihanna paid to rent the house was enough to pay off two years of his mortgage.

The Cybersecurity specialist explains how he rented out his house to Rihanna

According to Malaspinas, he was approached by a property management company he had previously dealt with with an offer of $500,000 to rent out his house for a week in February for Super Bowl LVII. He was unaware that Rihanna, the Grammy-winning singer and featured performer for the sports event's halftime performance, was the one interested in renting his home at the time.

Malaspinas didn't find out until after he agreed to lease his home that his week-long tenant would be Rihanna, and he added that his 13-year-old daughter was over the moon when she heard the news.

The cybersecurity specialist claimed he had not returned to the house since Rihanna's visit. Since then, he has received "crazy sums of money" to sell the house.

