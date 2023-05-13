Black Sherif caused a massive traffic jam on the Accra-Kumasi highway as he visited his home town Konongo Zongo

The musician who won the Artiste Of The Year at the recent VGMA was welcomed home like a king

A large crowd of people cocked the streets as they jubilated and danced after Black Sherif's arrival

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif, who recently won the highly coveted Artiste Of The Year at the VGMA's, has caused a massive traffic jam on the Accra-Kumasi highway as he visited his hometown Konongo Zongo.

Black Sherif Causes Massive Traffic In Konongo Photo Source: Ziomfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

The young artist, who has won the hearts of Ghanaians with his unique style and powerful lyrics, was welcomed home like a king. His arrival was greeted by a large crowd of people who choked the streets as they jubilated and danced to his music.

It was a scene to behold as Black Sherif made his way through the streets of Konongo Zongo, surrounded by a sea of people. The excitement in the air was palpable as the crowd chanted his name and sang along to his hit songs.

The traffic on the Accra-Kumasi highway came to a standstill as people left their cars to join in the celebrations. Black Sherif's homecoming was truly a momentous occasion, as he took the time to meet and greet his fans, taking selfies and signing autographs.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Black Sherif sparks reactions

nokturnal_vibe said:

his good music and passion will take him to the globe.

nana_akyampong commented:

Then he take Grammy deaa, airline traffic in the sky oo

nat_the_boy reacted:

Am really happy for this guy chalee Grass to Grace

black_boy_riot commented:

So happy for blacko charley

Black Sherif Gifted 2 Luxury Cars After Winning VGMA 2023 Artiste Of The Year, Flaunts Interior In Videos

In another story, The founder of A-List Management Joseph Aidoo Jr gifted Black Sherif two luxury cars for winning the VGMA 2023 Artiste of the Year.

The cars were unveiled in a beautiful ceremony, and Black Sherif was seen checking the interior and functions of the cars.

Lots of congratulatory messages have poured in for the rapper as he becomes an owner of luxury cars.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh