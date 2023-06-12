Amedzofe is part of the Avatime Traditional Area in the Volta Region of Ghana, with so much history

The town is home to the oldest church in the traditional area, which is over 100 years old

The chapel is now used for children's service on Sundays while the adults worship in another edifice

In 1886, two German missionaries travelled through Gbadzeme to Amedzofe. The missionaries stayed for some days and left.

They, however, returned in 1889 to evangelise to the people of the Avatime Traditional Area. The missionaries and converts put up the first chapel in that same year.

In a video, a presbyter of the EP Church in Amedzofe told Ghanaweb TV that the oldest church in the area is over one hundred years old.

Oldest EP church in Amedzofe and one built 50 years after Photo credit: GhanaWeb TV

Source: Youtube

Mr Dzato said tourists who come to the Volta Region visit the 'old church', which is still used by the children's ministry.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The chapel is not only the oldest in the town but in the whole Avatime Traditional Area. After worshipping in the church for about 50 years, a new chapel was built to mark the golden jubilee of the congregation.

Mr Dzato said the church did not only introduce Christianity to the Avatime Traditional Area but also education and artisanship.

The missionaries built a school for catechists, which was converted into a college of education.

Mr Dzato said the first convicts were Mr Jacob Anku, baptized at the Basel Mission at Mayera near Accra, and Mr Dzokoto. The first converts received land away from the main settlement and named it Bethel. Other people later joined them as they converted to Christianity.

About the Avatime Traditional Area

The people of the Avatime Traditional Area are believed to have migrated from the Axim area in the Western Region of Ghana. They made a home on mountain Gemi, the second-highest mountain in Ghana.

The Avatime traditional area is made up of seven communities, namely, Avatime Amedzofe, Avatime Vane, Avatime Gbadzeme, Avatime Biakpa, Avatime Fume, Avatime Dzokpe and Avatime Dzogbefeme.

These people live on mountain tops, considered the highest human settlement points in the country. The capital of the traditional area is Avatime Vane.

Watch the YouTube video below:

White man from Afghanistan who speaks fluent Twi said he learnt from Church Pentecost

In a previous story reported by YEN.com.gh, a white man captured in a video speaking Twi caused a frenzy on social media at the time.

In a TikTok video on the handle of @veronhussein, the young man spoke Twi to someone. The person who took the footage drew closer to discover how an 'obroni,' as white people are referred to in Twi, could speak a local language.

The white man revealed that he was of Moldovan and Afghanistan descent. He said he attended the Church of Pentecost for ten years, which is how he learnt the language.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh