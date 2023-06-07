It has been disclosed that Archbishop Charles Agyinasare's Perez Chapel International has a branch at Nogokpo, a revered town in the Volta Region

Spokesperson for the town Nufialagah Nornyigbey said even the assemblyman of the town attends that church

Nornyigbey said on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, that the remarks by Agyinasare about the town are false, misleading and unfortunate

The spokesperson for the Nogokpo, Nufialagah Mawufemor Kobla Nornyigbey, has made interesting revelations about Archbishop Charles Agyinasare during an interview recently.

Nornyigbey, who also speaks for the chief of the revered Volta Region town, Torgbui Saba V, said contrary to misconceptions that Nogokpo is evil, Agyinasare's Perez Chapel International has a branch in town.

L-R: Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, a direction sign with 'Nogokpo' written on it and Nufialagah Nornyigbey. Source: Facebook/@Archbishop.Charles.Agyinasare, @JoyNewsonTV.

"His church is also in the community. The assemblyman of Nogokpo attends his church," he told Joy News during a lengthy chat about the controversy that has been stirred by Agyinasare's remarks about the town.

What Agyinasare said about that town that stirred controversy

Many Ghanaians took a swipe at the respected founder of the Perez Chapel International for describing Nogokpo, a popular town in the Volta Region, as a demonic headquarter.

The pastor said during a special church service that witches and wizards have inundated the Volta Region town.

Members of the public, some of whom say they are residents of the town, took to social media to register their disapproval of the pastor's comment.

The small Volta Region town is feared for the presence of a ruthless thunder god called "Gbakadza".

Demonic spirits cannot survive in Nogokpo

Nornyigbey said contrary to the Archbishop's claim, evil spirits and evil activities like stealing, for instance, cannot survive there.

"I don't think anybody who is into European religion understands matters of spirituality than the African. African spirituality is above all spirituality. And we have ways and means to find where other negative energies are. And that is why we are also calling on him [Agyinasare] to come and meet the leadership and show us the location [of the demonic forces] so that we can purify.

"Because Nogokpo is a place where no demonic spirit can exist. You dare not steal, you dare not commit these kinds of negativities there," Nornyigbey boasted.

He disclosed that on the day the town held a press conference to give a 14-day ultimatum for Agyinasare to come to the town and explain himself, someone left their mobile phone at the main gate of the palace but it was not stolen like it would have happened elsewhere.

"The phone was there until the following day. It was about to rain when somebody picked it up and sent it to the place. Then an announcement was made and the person came for his phone," he disclosed.

National Peace Council begins process to resolve the controversy about Nogokpo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the National Peace Council issued a statement on the Nogokpo saga on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

In the statement, the Council urged calm and advised against statements that may inflame passions.

The Council also disclosed that there is an ongoing process to ensure that the tensions triggered by Archbishop Agyinasare's remarks about Nogokpo are calmed.

