The Clement Kubindiwo Tedem University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS) has many challenges

One of such challenges is the lack of hostel facilities, where the total student population of 3,086, has access to only two hostels with a full capacity of 256

However, GETFund has come to the aid of the university to construct some hostel facilities

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Clement Kubindiwo Tedem University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS) has received financial approval from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to build a 400-bed student residence.

The Director-General (DG) of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Professor Mohammed Salifu, mentioned this. He was speaking at the second congregation ceremony of the University in Navrongo, in the Upper East Region.

According to Prof Mohammed Salifu, the move was initiated by the GTEC.

A collage of University of Technology and Applied Sciences' gate and the Vice Chancellor Photo credit: @cktutas_src (Twitter) and utas.cktutas.edu.gh

Source: UGC

Professor Salifu’s comment came after the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the CKT-UTAS, Professor Eric Magnus Wilmot, spoke about the lack of student hostels on the campus.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Prof Wilmot said the university, with a total student population of 3,086, had only two hostels with a full capacity of 256.

Prof Salifu added that the GETFund would continue ongoing infrastructure projects, including a multi-purpose laboratory project providing operational vehicles.

“Only last week, the GETFund, at the initiative of GTEC, gave financial clearance for the procurement of works and technical services for the delivery of a 400-bed capacity students hostel for CKT-UTAS. So, within the next two weeks to one month at most, management should expect to see very concrete developments on account of the student’s hostel.”

He explained that this intervention was exclusive to CKT-UTAS because they recognise the challenges faced by students on campus. Three other public universities with various needs would also have some projects built.

In his address as the guest speaker, Prof Salifu said they recognise that all universities have needs. However, stakeholders must collaborate to address the issues.

He encouraged the school to use some of its Internally Generated Funds (IGF) to meet its needs since the enrolment figures are rising.

He applauded the school’s management for settling all its electricity and water bills. However, he said the constant threats of disconnection from utility providers were unsettling.

He was optimistic that GTEC would continue to support CKT-UTAS for the university to work at its optimum level in no time.

Nigerian Musician Mr Eazi gives scholarship to 282 CK Tedam University students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian artiste Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, sponsored 282 C. K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS) students.

In a memo dated April 19, 2023, the school’s Registrar, Dr. V.A. Ankamah-Lomotey, said they were grateful to Mr Eazi for his financial support.

Mr Eazi said he intends to fund the tertiary education of 1,000 students since that will lift many from poverty.

John Dumelo gives floodlights to the University of Ghana to fix on streets

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has offered streetlights to the University of Ghana, Legon, to be fixed on the Evandy/Bani stretch of the road.

The politician donated the lights after several robbery attacks were recorded in the Evandy/Bani hostel stretch of the road.

He hoped that the lights, when fixed, would prevent the robbery and injury of students since it would brighten that area at night.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh