There have been several robbery incidents on the Evandy/Bani stretch of the University of Ghana

In a bid to help curb the unfortunate incidents, John Dumelo has donated floodlights to the school to fix in that area

The actor and politician said he will donate more streetlights to the school so all the streets are well-lit to prevent robbery

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has donated floodlights to the University of Ghana, Legon, for them to be fixed on some streets of the school’s campus.

The politician gave the streetlights to the school’s security following several reports of robbery attacks on the Evandy/Bani hostel stretch of the road.

In a Twitter post, John Dumelo said his donation would help brighten the road and lessen the attacks on students and lecturers.

John Dumelo said he will donate more lights to the school Photo credit: @johndumelo

“Last night, I donated floodlights/streetlights to the University of Ghana (Legon) security to be fixed on the Evandy/Bani hostel stretch of road. This will help brighten that road and hopefully reduce attacks by armed thieves on students. I will be donating more street lights in the upcoming weeks to brighten up the entire Legon campus. #lightupLegon #idey4u.”

Reactions to John Dumelo’s donation

Social media users on Twitter have been commenting on the post. Some have applauded John Dumelo, while others accused him of donating to gain political favour.

Read some of the comments below:

@Troy333891275 said:

Nice. Too many robbery incidents on that stretch. You're the only Politician whose campaign I will gladly donate to. All the best Comrade Dumelo, you're doing well. God bless you

@traders_ace1 commented:

Good job! If all the numerous politicians would go out of their way to do small acts of change like this in their constituency it would go a long way to make bigger changes eventually but it’s not the case. They’ll wait for the common fund before still doing nothing .

@Asante_Bekwai said:

The way u Dey do donation I like waa but my only fear is if u come power or go parliament u go tear all your money n make profit too

@richmart84 commented:

You are spending too much on these people, you make it look like going to parliament is a do or die venture

@Obina1Obina said:

God bless and keep you safe Keep up the good work...Thank you Sir!

