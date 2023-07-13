An American citizen based in Takoradi in the Western Region has been found dead in his room many weeks after his death

Anthony Wolfgang Hammond has been described by his neighbours as a recluse, the reason his death was not detected early

An online campaign has been launched on social media platforms to identify his relatives before his burial

The body of a US citizen has been found in his room at Takoradi in the Western Region weeks after his death.

The Ghana-born American man is believed to be 72 years and has been identified as Anthony Wolfgang Hammond.

Curious neighbours who picked up a foul smell in the general area of Anthony's two-bedroom apartment broke in to discover his body.

This image of Anthony Wolfgang Hammond was found in his apartment. Image credit 3 News.

He had been living alone, according to a report by Accra-based 3 News which has correspondents in the Western Region.

Assembly member for the area where Anthony lived, Joana Barton Oduro, told reporters that the late US citizen's landlord was among the people who broke into Anthony's room and found him dead.

"We quickly called the police and deposited his body at the Takoradi Government Hospital. We are supposed to bury the body looking at its decomposing nature but we have still not identified his relatives and so we have pleaded with the hospital to help us keep the body for some time whilst we keep searching for his family members,” Oduro disclosed.

The assembly member said Anthony Wolfgang Hammond was a recluse.

"He has also not been seen with a friend or relative in the house he rented three years ago," she disclosed.

The assembly member said the deceased name and image were found on his passport.

There is already a campaign online to help locate the family of Anthony Wolfgang Hammond.

