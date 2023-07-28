It is every parent's dream to see their children graduate with good grades

When Maame Sika completed her first degree in aeronautical engineering at Letourneau University, her parents were proud

In showing how good she made them feel, Maame Sika's parents gave her a three-bedroom house as her graduation gift

The parents of a Ghanaian YouTuber Maame Sika gave her a three-bedroom house as a gift for graduating from university.

In a video, the father said he was proud of his daughter and thought to give her a graduation gift. He added that because she has always wanted to own properties, he thought to gift her a house so she could live in or rent it out.

“For finishing and graduating and doing wonderfully well, this is a present for you. This is a three-bedroom house to add to the fleet of your properties. Make sure you maintain it very well,” Maame Sika’s father said while giving her the keys to the house.

Maame Sika is the first female engineer in her family and received a three-bedroom house as a graduation gift Photo credit: @AcquahSika and Maame Sika Source: Twitter and YouTube

The freshly graduated aeronautical engineer showed her appreciation and promised her father she would maintain the house well.

“I’ve always wanted to be a millionaire growing up and I’ve always wanted to own properties all over the world. As a graduation present, my dad decided to help my dream become a reality,” Maame Sika said.

She took a tour of the house and also shared how she intends to furnish and decorate it. Maame Sika said she is uncertain if she wants to rent it or live in it but will decide on that later.

Maame Sika bought her first house valued at Ghc 500,000 at the age of 18

Meanwhile, Maame Sika’s dream of owning properties started a long time back. At age 18, she bought her first three-bedroom house valued at Ghc 500,000.

The house constituted one master bedroom, which has a big bathroom, and two bedrooms that are not ensuite. All the bedrooms come with in-built wardrobes as well.

