A Ghanaian man has flaunted his beautiful three-bedroom apartment, leaving many netizens in awe

The man indicated in the YouTube video that he completed the house in 2013 and spent GH¢555,000 on the project

Netizens who saw the video were divided over the cost of the building, with some stating that it was too expensive while others said otherwise

A Ghanaian man has warmed hearts on social media after sharing a video of his beautiful apartment.

In the viral video, he indicated that he spent almost a year constructing the building. The building, located in Kumasi, is a three-bedroom apartment on a half-plot of land.

Ghanaian man gives a virtual tour of his three-bedroom house. Image source: Solomon Boateng real estates

Source: Youtube

It has a kitchen, washrooms, a spacious living room, a porch, an extra washroom for visitors, a spacious car park, etc.

In the video, the man noted that he started the project in 2022 and completed it in 2023, adding that he spent US$35,000, equivalent to GH¢555,662.19.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over cost of building

Netizens who saw the video of the building expressed mixed reactions in the post's comment section. While some were impressed, others were not.

Netizens were also divided over the cost of the building, with some describing it as too expensive while others said it was relatively cheaper.

@pricelessgiftJ wrote:

"How many plots is this house sitting on?"

@akuaoppong4234 wrote:

"I need those who built the house,if they can still use same amout or a little bit higher to build same for me."

@nanapoku5259 wrote:

"Solomon, looks like you've shown this house over and over again."

@dorisdoe7463 wrote:

"Beautiful but I didn’t see closets and pantry."

@jeangermain3621 wrote:

"Beautiful little house!"

@godbillion_nathan wrote:

"In Eswatini you will buildva bigger house with that money. I didn't know Ghana is so expensive."

@dashikimeclothing2908 wrote:

"I doubt the price because I’m building in Kumasi, and I know the cost of most things. The lowest this house will cost will be $70,000 - $80,000. Land alone can cost $10,000 -$20,000."

Source: YEN.com.gh