Benjamin Azamati has disclosed his dreams of reaching the heights of sprint legend Usain Bold

The Ghana 100m sprint star disclosed he was inspired by the former Jamaican sprinter as a youngster

Azamati will compete in the 100m and 4X100m race for Ghana at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati is preparing for his second Olympic Games ahead of the start of Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024.

The 100m and 4X100m runner is one of Ghana's hopefuls for a medal at the multi-sport event in France this year, having established himself on the global stage.

Azamati starred for Ghana as the team qualified for the 4X100m race at the Olympics following his outstanding run in the Bahamas. He also qualified for the 100m race for Paris 2024, as reported by GobuffsGo.

Ahead of the championship, the national record-holder, who is inspired by the legendary Usain Bolt, remains positive about his chances and the Ghanaian team.

"Representing Ghana means a lot. To be able to put on the jersey and go out there and represent the whole nation means a lot to me. I’ve seen Aziz (Zakari) and the others represent Ghana and I think it’s time for us to also do it," he said, as quoted by Citi Sports.

Azamati takes inspiration from Bolt

The former University of Ghana star admitted that he grew up watching the Jamaican sprint legend, which motivated him to become an athlete.

He told Super Sport, as quoted by Citi Sports:

"Every athlete wants to be like Usain (Bolt). Definitely his hard work and dedication to the sport doing so well so that will be it, it’s about watching Usain Bolt and how inspiring it was being able to inspire me to be the athlete that I am.”

Ghana's 4X100m team prepares for Paris

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 4X100m relay team of Ghana remains one of Ghana's medal hopefuls ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The multi-sport event will begin on Friday, July 26, 2024, as athletes from various disciplines eye laurels in the French capital.

Ghana travelled to France with nine athletes, with four of them set to participate in the 4X100m relay.

