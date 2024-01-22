Majeed Ashimeru has resumed training and is set to be available for selection in the game between Ghana vs Mozambique

The Anderlecht player picked up an injury up Ghana's second AFCON group game against Egypt

Many people who reacted to the post wished the team the best of luck in their upcoming game against Mozambique

The Black Stars has been given a big boost ahead of their crucial final group game against Mozambique.

This comes after training photos shared by the Ghana Football Association on it Facebook page showed the Majeed Ashimeru training with other players of the team.

There were initial injury concerns about the 26-year-old after he was substituted in the Ghana game against Egypt which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Majeed Ashimeru resumes training Photo credit: Ghana Football Association/Facebook

Ashimeru who has been instrumental in Ghana's first two games at the AFCON will be available for selection against Mozambique.

The four time African champions will be hoping to pick up three points to advance to the next round of the competition.

At the time of writing the report, the training photos of the Black Stars had raked in over 2000 likes and 200 comments

Ghanaians react to the photos of Black Stars photos

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post urged the team to win the game against Mozambique

Ulbowskisinho Ulrich Sewa reacted:

Don't panic. You will have victory if you give yourselves body and soul. I believe in you. Victory is ours

AB Abiodun Abiodun reacted:

Mozambique match would be tough, prepare well guys

Joseph Senah Atsu reacted:

Black stars like Chelsea no team is afraid to play with now. Mozambique is very optimistic

Talks are too much..let's get to the pitch.

Quasi Blaqman indicated:

Ghana Football Association, kindly tell our P.E master to advise his player to create and release balls to INNAKI when he creates the space. The selfishness and HATRED is too much.

Rich Khalifa indicated:

Nuamah must start ahead of Jordan and let's see even if first half koraa..

Cat predicts victory for Black Stars

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Nimbus Prono, the famed cat oracle predicting AFCON has foretold a victory for the Black Stars in their upcoming match against Mozambique.

In a now-viral video, Nimbus Prono was showcased standing on a table, surrounded by three glass bowls, each symbolising different potential match outcomes.

The cat decisively chose the bowl on the right side, indicating a predicted win for Ghana in the critical match against Mozambique.

Source: YEN.com.gh