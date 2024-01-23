The Black Stars held a two-goal lead against the Mambas of Mozambique up until the stoppage time

The game ended in a 2:2 draw, dashing the hopes of the Black Stars to automatically advance past the AFCON group stage

Former Togo and Arsenal striker, Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor, has shared his reactions to the game, exposing the players for their lack of motivation and concentration

Ghana blew its two-goal lead in the Black Stars' final AFCON group game against Mozambique.

With a draw against Egypt and a bitter loss against Cape Verde, the Black Stars have lost the chance to turn their AFCON fortunes around.

They now await the results of other teams to determine their place in the ongoing AFCON tournament.

Adebayor vents at the Black Stars

Togolese football legend, who was a guest pundit with BBC's George Addo Jr. couldn't hide his frustrations with the Ghanaian team.

According to the former Arsenal player, the Black Stars knew "they had their destiny in their hand; they knew this was a key game for their country."

However, "they played with no motivation, communication like they're just here for fun", the Togolese national added as he expressed his disappointment to the BBC.

The team managed only two points at the AFCON group stage and is counting on a magical turnaround after the last round of group games.

Adebayor thinks the best decision for the Black stars is to return home. In a video posted by George Addo Jr, the veteran opined, "Let's put things into perspective; let's say Ghana qualifies what are they going to do in the next stage? There is no point."

Netizens hail Adebayor for his honest remarks about the Black Stars

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Adebayor's review of Ghana's AFCON performance.

@akwasi_andy said:

The thing hurt this man pass even Togo losing ..I’m sure he has Ghana card by now, if not get him 1,cos he is full ghana man now...

@EdmundNkansah wrote:

my exact sentiments this morning. we should come home and restrategize

@Bizontw3 noted:

Spot on. There’s actually no point in qualifying. Every team on this planet seems to be better and want it more than us

@Boahencollins9 added:

No lies there. I kept saying it yesterday. If we needed two penalties to score against Mozambique, then we shouldn’t worry ourselves qualifying.

Adebayor hails Mohammed Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adebayor had praised Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus after his explosive man-of-the-match performance during the Black Stars' game against Egypt.

The Togolese national believes the Ghanaian youngster is a potential candidate for the Ballon d'Or and promised to assist him in achieving that goal.

