Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus was in tears after the draw between Ghana and Mozambique in their final game at the 2023 AFCON

He was spotted with two men from the technical team of the Black Stars who accompanied him to the dressing room

Many people consoled him in the comments while others expressed their anger towards the Black Stars

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus was in tears after the team drew with Mozambique in the final game in the group stage of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Mohammed Kudus in tears after the Mozambique game at the 2023 AFCON. Image Credit: @blackstarsofghana_ and @SistaAfia

Source: Instagram

Mohammed Kudus broke down in tears after the game between Ghana and Mozambique

Mohammed Kudus was accompanied by two members of the technical team of the Black Stars as they passed through the mixed zone and walked into the dressing room.

The men were seen consoling a tearful Kudus after the country drew, 2:2 with Mozambique in the final game at the group stage of the 2023 AFCON which was a determining factor in their place in the round of 16.

Despite the calls from journalists to the attacking midfielder to speak to them, he had no option but to walk into the dressing room.

Below is a video of Mohammed Kudus in a sad mood after the game between Ghana and Mozambique.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Mohammed Kudus crying after the Mozambique versus Ghana game

Many people in the comment section consoled Mohammed Kudus after watching the sad video, while others shared their displeasure at the Black Stars. Below are reactions:

@kwabenalegend_ said:

Hw3 simple n tiatia let them boys nyinaa comot for the @blackstars. Eiii team wei de3 3ny3 ooo. Daabi oo no desire biaaa, no hunger biaa. U start dey press as soon as one goal drop p3 everything changed aaah wey style of fb bi that....hw3 make them no return to gh oo eny3 saa

@Bright394 said:

Nobody annoys me more than that budo man. Always pushing people away from the team.S3 wagye nani so

@UniqueKhisses said:

It's very painful dear when they turn the national team to family and friends team that's what happens, sorry my star boy Kudus.

@Coded_bone said:

Jon bouncer no nso.

@Bandex4011 said:

Is that not Henry? He must resign before stepping foot in Ghana.

Daniel Amartey strips off his Black Stars jersey after drawing with Mozambique

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian professional footballer Daniel Amartey removed his Black Stars jersey after the team drew in their final group stage match at the 2023 AFCON.

Photos of his gesture have gone viral on social media as many Ghanaians analyse his intention behind it.

Meanwhile, many other Ghanaians are hopeful the team might secure their spot in the round of 16 when the final group stage games have been played.

Source: YEN.com.gh