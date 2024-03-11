Ghanaians were hopeful that Michael Naaba would win a medal in the cycling competition which he was to partake in

But he had to withdraw from the contest immediately after it started because the tube connected to his bicycle exploded

He said the government and necessary sports agencies have not been supportive of the cycling sport, hence the poor showing

Ghana's national cycling champion has explained what led to his withdrawal from the cycling competition at the ongoing 2023 African Games.

Michael Naaba withdrew from the cycling competition shortly after the competition started, to his disappointment and that of Ghanaians.

However, the cyclist in whom most Ghanaians had some hope to win a medal had to watch the contest from the sidelines.

Michael Naaba explained that his bicycle developed a fault and that caused him not to contest Photo credit: @theyawofosu

Source: Facebook

Faulty bike causes Michael's withdrawal

with Michael Naaba, he said he could not compete due to a fault that developed on his bicycle shortly after the contest started. He said the tube connected to his bicycle exploded, and he did not have a spare bike.

The Ghanaian champion had no choice but to withdraw from the competition.

This happened after Michael Naaba complained about the cycling equipment the Golden Bikes will use to compete.

He said they use their personal gear and equipment since the Sports Ministry and the Ghana Cycling Federation do not provide the needed items.

"It's the same equipment I have been training with. I've been training on this highway. Every day after work. Before work too (at dawn)."

He was, therefore, not surprised that the bike gave up on him on the day of the contest.

"But the issue was the tube. It's the same tube I've been using for training and I had to use it for the competition because I had no option" he said.

Ghana wins first swimming medal at the 2023 African Games

Meanwhile, Ghanaian swimmer Abeiku Jackson won the country's first swimming medal in the 2023 African Games.

This makes it the fourth medal for the country after a poor start in the 2023 African Games.

Abeiku Jackson becomes the second Ghanaian to win a medal at the ongoing 2023 African Games after Winnifred Ntumi.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh