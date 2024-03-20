The ongoing African Games' Men's 4x100m relay event came off on March 20 in Accra

Ghana's team came second in a time of 38.43, while Nigeria took gold with 38.41 seconds

The women's 4x100 relay team also came third behind Liberia and Nigeria

Ghana's 4x100m relay team has missed out on the gold medal in the just-ended men's final at the ongoing African Games in Accra.

The team missed out on the gold by 0.02s, finishing second behind the Nigerian men's team.

The women's team also earned a place on the podium in the women's 4x100m relay final, securing the bronze medal with a time of 44.21 seconds.

Ghana's 4x100m team Photo source: X/GaryAlsmith

Source: Twitter

Nigeria beats Ghana in 4x100m relay

On March 19, Ghana's team, including Benjamin Azamati and Joseph Paul Amoah, came first in the semi-finals.

The team's runtime impressed scores of fans who expected Ghana to emerge as the ultimate winners.

However, the Nigerian 4x100m men's quartet of Sunday Israel Okon, Consider Ekanem, Alaba Akintola & Usheoritse Itsekiri fielded a stronger competition, finishing with a time of 38.41 seconds.

On the women's side, Nigeria also won the gold medal, followed by Liberia as Ghana placed third to win the bronze medal.

According to ace Ghanaian journalist Nathan Quao, the final baton change caused Ghana's 4x100m team to miss out on the gold-grabbing opportunity.

Netizens share their thoughts about Ghana's results

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ghana's 4x100m position at the finals.

@Opokumarvintwu1 said:

The last change wasn’t swift enough regardless well done to the athletes

@Opokumarvintwu1 wrote:

The last change wasn’t swift enough regardless well done to the athletes

@iamyourspec noted:

Apart from the bad baton exchange. JP had to switch the stick . The little things matter

Benjamin Azamati misses out on medal Read more:

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati failed to impress in the men's 100m final race at the African Games.

Azamati came 5th in the 100m final with a time of 10.45s, while his Cameroon counterpart, Eseme Alobwede, finished with a time of 10.14s, grabbing the gold medal.

Source: YEN.com.gh