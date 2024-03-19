African Games 2023: Azamati Bounces Back, Powers Ghana's 4x100m Relay Team To Final
Ghana's 4x100m relay team, comprised of Edwin Gadayi, Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Hammond, and Paul Amoah, have qualified for the finals at the ongoing African Games in Accra.
Ghana's team, which took the fifth lane in the heat three competition, are now bound to face Nigeria and other teams in the finals.
Fans have taken to social media to share their excitement and anticipation for the team's strides at the final.
Ghana's team sails to the final with an impressive run
The run began with Edwin Gadayi and finished with Paul Amoah as the team ran for a combined time of 38.67.
Scores of fans are expecting Ghana to change its medal fortunes with the relay team during the finals tomorrow.
As of March 18, Ghana was in the 6th position on the medal list, with a total of 46 medals, nine gold, 22 silver, and 15 bronze medals. Egypt, which led all countries on the medal table, had 156 medals.
Benjamin Azamati misses out on medal
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati had failed to impress in the men's 100m final race at the African Games.
Azamati came 5th in the 100m final with a time of 10.45s, while his Cameroon counterpart, Eseme Alobwede, finished with a time of 10.14s, grabbing the gold medal.
