Ghana’s Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah made history by winning a gold medal in the Women's High Jump at the 13th African Games at the University of Ghana Stadium

The 22-year-old jumper defeated competitors from Guinea and Algerian to win the ultimate honour

A video that captures the scenes where Yeboah delivered a flawless performance to clinch the victory has left netizens in awe

The high jumper captivated the audience after she successfully defended her African Games champion title with a jump of 1.90 metres on Tuesday, March 19.

Rose Yeboah wins gold for Ghana in high jump at 2023 African Games. Photo credit: asbe/@Accra2023AG (X).

Source: Getty Images

Rose Yeboah adds to her achievements

This victory shows Yeboah’s continuous growth in her career, a significant addition to her gold medal at the 2019 Games in Rabat, Morocco, surpassing her previous jump of 1.84 metres from five years ago to clinch the victory in the ongoing 2023 sports games in Accra, Ghana.

But Yeboah, 22, has yet to qualify for the Olympic Games despite her impressive performance at the African Games. She attempted the qualifying mark of 1.97 metres but fell short on her third try at 1.94 metres, missing the mark by 0.03 metres, said Graphic Online.

Still, her performance outshined her contenders from Guinea, Balley Fatoumata, who managed a jump of 1.81 metres, earning her second place and a silver medal, followed by Algerian jumper Darina Hadil Rezik, who claimed bronze with a leap of 1.78 metres.

Yeboah’s outstanding performance has left netizens in awe after a video about the athlete surfaced online.

Watch the video below:

How netizens reacted to the video of Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah

Many were in awe when they took to the comments area to celebrate Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah’s victory.

Maame_efua_wilson indicated:

This one the way I shouted.

Shardey_amanor wrote:

Sweet victory. So much respect for athletes. A lot of sacrifices just for this moment. Congrats.

Mami_aphya posted:

Congratulations to her ❤️.

Akua_odenaa said:

I’m Rose Yeboah, too❤️Proud of you, girl, ❤️.

Realest_realgh wrote:

She made it look simple.

Jnn26203 said:

Fear slim people.

Patricia_aryee commented:

High jump mu calculation congratulations to her.

Nyarkoa56 reacted:

Rose for a reason .

World University Games

It is not the first time Rose Yeboah has made history. YEN.com.gh reported that the high jumper won a gold medal at the World University Games after jumping the bar at 1.94 meters, setting a new national record.

Her leap surpassed Abigail Kwarteng’s 1.92-meter previous record, which she established in 2022.

Rose Yeboah also won gold at the African Senior Athletics Championships in Mauritius.

